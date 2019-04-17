Hockey club loses cup final but first and second teams are promoted

Lancaster and Morecambe Hockey Club’s season came to a thrilling conclusion with back to back cup finals for the women’s first and second teams.

Both teams were already promoted from their respective leagues; the second team as champions of Lancashire division 2, an impressive nine points above the runners up.

LMHC 2s started the finals day playing Fylde for the Lishman Cup - a strong team from the division above who were also the defending champions.

LMHC took the game to them and for the first quarter were dominant but they couldn’t convert any of the chances they created.

Gradually Fylde raised their game and the rest of the match was evenly balanced.

No goals at half time reflected the strong defensive performances from both sides.

Shortly into the second half Fylde got a lucky break as a cross was deflected in behind the keeper.

However, LMHC raised their game and scored a classy equaliser from a strong attack.

It looked like the final was heading for a penalty shootout but Fylde snuck in a winning goal in the closing minutes to retain the trophy 2-1.

Player of the match was goalkeeper Steph Whitworth, with strong performances throughout the team.

The final that followed saw Lancaster and Morecambe first team take on Longridge 2nds; the top two teams from Lancashire Premier Division.

This meant that it was likely to be another close game and indeed it started that way. The sizeable crowd in attendance enjoyed end to end action.

A solid defence backed up by quality goalkeeping from captain Jannique Lawson ensured that nothing got past them.

After soaking up the early pressure, LMHC started to turn the screw with searing attacks up the wings.

The deadlock was broken with a breakaway goal, cool finishing from Kelly Johnson sent LMHC into half time 1-0 up.

Longridge tried to fight back but were thwarted by LMHC’s commitment, two further goals on the counter ensured that Lancaster and Morecambe HC were worthy winners of the 70 year old Caley trophy.