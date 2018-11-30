Historic Lancaster building to open its doors for Christmas festival

A historic building in Lancaster will open its doors for the first time since it closed in 2016 for a special fun-filled weekend.

Decked with holly and filled with festive cheer, the Judges’ Lodgings Museum will host a free Victorian Christmas Festival from 11am to 4pm on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 December,

The Judges’ Lodgings is Lancaster’s oldest town house and is set against the iconic backdrop of Lancaster Castle and Lancaster Priory.

At this special Christmas event, the butler will be on hand to offer fascinating insights into what the job would have involved, and younger visitors will be able to visit Father Christmas.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy taking part in Victorian themed craft sessions.

County Councillor Peter Buckley, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “We really want the community to come along and enjoy this Christmas event. It should be great family fun, with something for everyone.

“You can get creative with the seasonal craft activities and discover Victorian traditions.”

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Judges Lodgings’ Museum is set to reopen in the spring.

It has remained open for visits by school groups since 2016.

For more information, phone 01524 581241 or email judgeslodgings@lancashire.gov.uk.