Heysham swimming pool to reopen to public in spring

A community swimming pool is set to open to the public once again in the spring.

Heysham swimming pool had been under threat since 2016 after an announcement of council cuts.

But Lancaster City Council cabinet agreed money could be spent to help Bay Leadership Academy take over the pool.

The school – then known as Heysham High – secured £150,000 from Sport England.

The Sport England grant funding and a £139,000 contribution from Lancashire County Council were used to refurbish the pool and create a single combined reception area for the pool and school facilities.

Tauheedul Education Trust, a mixed multi-academy which Heysham High joined last year, helped in delivering the pool project.

The pool has more than 70,000 users annually, and is regularly booked by 15 primary schools and many clubs and groups across the district.

John Shannon, principal of Bay Leadership Academy, said: “Local primary schools are already using the swimming pool.

“We plan to open our facilities to the general public this spring. We are looking to offer public swimming sessions, including adult only and open swimming sessions, several times a week in the mornings and evenings, and at weekends.

“We are currently looking for qualified lifeguards to join our team. For further information or to submit a CV please email Ryan Pinington at ryan.pinington@bay.staracademies.org.”