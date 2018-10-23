Heysham man takes on Nepal trek to support women’s cancer charity

Heysham dad Dominic Bell sets off to Nepal on Saturday to take on Mera Peak – the highest trekking peak in Nepal at 21,247ft.

Dominic will be trekking for three weeks to raise money for The Eve Appeal, the UK’s only charity to focus solely on the five gynaecological cancers.

The Eve Appeal was set up to save women’s lives by funding ground-breaking research focused on developing effective methods of risk prediction, earlier detection and developing screening for these women-only cancers.

The charity has played a crucial role in providing funding and campaigning to raise awareness of women-specific cancers.

Dominic, who lives with his wife and children in Heysham and is marine manager for Seatruck Ferries Ltd, said: “I am really excited to be fundraising for The Eve Appeal. We lost our mum Anna to ovarian cancer in 2001 and my sister Jo was diagnosed with womb cancer in 2016.

“When you have cancer you need advice and support. You need someone to turn to and quickly.

“But each day, thousands of people struggle to get the support they desperately need.

“I am hoping that the money I raise climbing Mera Peak will mean more people will get the help they need at the time they need it.”

To donate to Dominic’s challenge, just click here