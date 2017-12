A Heysham teenager has been selected to travel across the world to represent Girlguiding North West England.

Sarah Kelsall-Hurst, a Young Leader at 3rd Heysham Rainbow Unit, was chosen to travel to take part in an important social action project.

The 17-year-old attended a weekend over the summer to experience what it is like to stay in tough environments. Sarah will be working with conservation organisations in Belize. Results from this study will have influence on future awareness programmes.