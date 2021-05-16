Heysham gas explosion: Parents of little boy killed in blast pay tribute to their son

Police were called to the scene of the blast on Mallowdale Avenue at about 2.40am on Sunday.

George Arthur Hinds, aged two years and 10 months, died.

George Arthur Hinds died following a gas explosion at a house in Heysham

George’s parents Vicky Studholme and Stephen Hinds were also injured, although not seriously.

They said: “We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful George.

"He was so precious to us. We have no words to describe how we feel and just want time to ourselves to come to terms with what has happened. Our beautiful little angel grew his wings today.”

Two other people remain in hospital with injuries described as critical.

Two houses were destroyed in the gas explosion

A police spokesman said: "The emergency services, local authority and partners remain at the site and a safety cordon remains in place.

"A number of residents have been evacuated and are being looked after by the local authority.

"Gas service engineers are working to make the area safe.

"People are being asked to avoid the area while we deal with this ongoing incident."