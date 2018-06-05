Heysham Atoms U9s 44-24 Portico Vine U9s

Heysham Atoms U9s made it six games unbeaten at the weekend following their 44-24 win over Portico Vine.

The game started extremely well for the Atoms, with Harrison taking his trademark, direct drive straight to the Portico defence and he powered over to score the first try.

However, the Portico U9s may have only been small in stature but made up for it in strength, determination and skill and scored almost straight away.

Up stepped the Atoms speed machine, Dylan, who used his pace to round the Portico defenders to score the Atoms’ second try; but again Portico levelled the scoring almost instantly with some great running and direct offloads.

After a period of great defence from both sides, Ben ripped the ball in and the Portico defence were unable to cope with his direct running, as he managed to register the Atoms’ third try, which was quickly followed by Dylan burst of speed, which secured the Atoms’ fourth try of the game.

The Atoms managed a sustained period of pressure before Harrison barged his way through to score his second try of the game.

In quick succession, Portico caught the Atoms on the hop and registered two tries, demonstrating some excellent rugby league.

The sixth try of the game was scored by Ben, who this time used his pace to leave the opposition in his wake.

Debutant, Oliver, in his first game for Heysham Atoms, scored the seventh try with a superb, strong run to register his first rugby league try.

After Portico applied sustained pressure on the Atoms, they were able to score a further two tries, uninterrupted by the young Atoms.

Charlie then sidestepped his way through the defence to score the Atoms’ ninth try, swiftly followed by a surging, length-of-the-pitch try by Harrison, who went from try line to try line to score the Atoms’ 10th try.

As the game was coming to an end, Dylan spotted the tired opposition defence, and again used his pace to score the 11th and last Atoms try of the game.

Meanwhile, Heysham Atoms U11s were also in action, beating Latchford Giants 32-28 in what was ‘Australia Day’.