Heysham Atoms 10-26 Widnes West Bank Bears

Heysham Atoms’ first league game of the new season ended in a 26-10 defeat at home to Widnes West Bank Bears at the weekend.

The much bigger pack of the West Bank side were always going to be a hard six to handle and in the first seven minutes Widnes scored the opening try of the game.

On 14 minutes the Atoms were on level terms when full back Jamie Cottle got on the end of a neat handling move running across the line of defenders, finding the gap and forcing his way through two defenders to score.

West Bank posted two more tries before the break giving them a comfortable 14-4 lead but the Atoms came out fighting in the second half.

The ever willing centre Jack Edmondson broke the shackles, forcing his way through a gap on half wayand went under the posts for an easy conversion for Luke Charlson to make it 20-10.

A series of penalties took the wind out of the Atoms sails and a word of descent put paid to any comeback as the Atoms were reduced to 12 for the remaining 10 minutes.

West Bank took advantage of the extra man, scoring on the last attack of the game to make it 26-10.