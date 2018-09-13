Heritage event includes tour of LRGS library

Lancaster Royal Grammar School will be opening its doors to the public again as part of the national Heritage Open Days festival.

The library is hosting an exhibition from the ‘Changing Face of Lancaster’ archive project.

This exhibition features three key alumni and Victorian philanthropists; Lord Ashton, Herbert Storey and Henry Gregson.

The library is situated in the school’s most historic building and was known as ‘big school’ when it first opened in 1851.

It is Grade II listed and was designed by local architects Sharpe and Paley and built at a cost of £3,000.

To mark the centenary of the end of World War One there will also be the opportunity to take a guided tour to the memorial library in New Building, which opened in 1929.

The memorial library was created in memory for the seventy five Old Lancastrians who died in World War 1 and is decorated with linenfold panelling and opulent plaster work.

The ‘We Will Remember Them’ exhibition will include information boards and artefacts including photographs, a Military Cross medal and a dress uniform.

A total of around 400 former pupils and staff fought in WW1.

The school’s memorial library and the memorial playing fields are permanent reminders of those who fell.

The library is on East Road, Lancaster and will be open from 10am until 4pm on Saturday September 15.

The event is free and it is not necessary to book in advance.

Please note there is restorative building work ongoing to Old School House and very limited parking on site.