Help us create 100 apprenticeships in Lancaster and Morecambe

The Lancaster Guardian and The Visitor are thrilled to be joining forces with Lancaster and Morecambe College to launch a campaign that aims to encourage local businesses to create 100 apprenticeships in 100 days.

We’re asking businesses to make a commitment to take on at least one extra person in 2019 and commit to creating on-the-job training places.

Chris Daggett, the editor of Lancaster and Morecambe Newspapers, said: “We are delighted to launch the Apprenticeships Challenge in partnership with Lancaster & Morecambe College.

“We want to make a difference to the future of our district and its young people.

“We hope that many organisations will rally round in support to help us reach this amazing target.” Apprenticeships deliver both for businesses and the economy, and offer life-changing opportunities for our young people.

Says Chris: “Creating an apprenticeship is an ideal way for businesses to meet their recruitment needs in a cost effective way, while providing local young people with a great start in their working life.”

The college’s director of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement, Charlotte Rawes, said: “Lancaster & Morecambe College is delighted to promote and encourage further apprenticeship opportunities within our local district.

“We believe, and have evidence, that apprenticeships are the enabler to a great career and improved productivity within businesses.”

Today, and in the next few weeks, you’ll see how your business can become an apprenticeships champion.

Lancaster & Morecambe College, the Lancaster Guardian and The Visitor are determined that together, with the help of local businesses, we can achieve this target of creating 100 apprenticeships in 100 days.

All companies that pledge their support to the challenge will be credited in a roll of honour at the end of the campaign.

As we move forward during the 100 days we will feature some real-life experiences alongside pledges from local businesses offering support to the cause and creating new opportunities for young people.

So come on, get involved, together we can do it!

If you’re a local company and would like to hire an apprentice, upskill your workforce or learn more about the options, call L&M College on 01524 521483, email info@lmc.ac.uk or visit lmc.ac.uk