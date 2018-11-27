Help shape the future of Morecambe

Morecambe Town Council is currently working with the local community to develop a Neighbourhood Plan.

They have an online interactive consultation taking place, which they want as many residents as possible to take part in.

The Neighbourhood Plan is an exciting opportunity for the whole community to help shape the future of the town to make Morecambe a better place to live, work and visit.

If adopted, the plan will become part of the Development Plan for the Lancaster District, and Lancaster City Council will have to consider it when making planning decisions.

The type of issues covered could include things like protecting the heritage of Morecambe and its buildings, improved management of houses in multiple occupation, local design issues, protection and enhancement of Morecambe’s green space, improved management of Morecambe’s empty properties to enhance their appearance and encourage bringing them back into appropriate forms of use, and proposals for the development and use of key sites in the town.

A Neighbourhood Plan cannot be used to stop development; however, it allows the group to decide where new developments should happen and what they should look like.

The Neighbourhood Plan is being driven forward by a Steering Group consisting of community members, businesses and town councillors.

They are actively developing a draft plan, and, in order to finalise the policies for the draft plan, they are now running the consultation to obtain feedback on their work so far.

Your participation is essential to ensure that the team gets the right plan for the town and this is your opportunity to have a say in the future of it.

To take part, click here