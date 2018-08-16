Virtual tours of hospital for mums-to-be in the Bay area

Women and families can now look around local maternity hospitals from the comfort of their armchair.

Three new virtual tours from University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) take a closer look at the facilities inside the maternity units at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Westmorland General Hospital and the brand new South Lakes Birth Centre at Furness General Hospital.

The videos also introduce some of the staff that women would meet during a visit.

Mandy Plackett, UHMBT community matron, said; “Our new virtual tours are a great way to show women what they can expect to see in our maternity units.

“Visiting hospital can be a daunting prospect, and we want to make sure that mums and their families feel as comfortable and calm as possible during their time with us.”

Carol Carlile, Head of Midwifery at UHMBT, said; “We hope that our virtual tours will help mums to choose the best service for them and their family.”

“We have such a wide range of services in our maternity units, including the options of aromatherapy, water births and hypnobirthing. We are really confident that we have something to offer all families, with truly excellent services and friendly staff in each of our maternity units

The virtual tours were created following feedback from stakeholders including the Maternity Voices Partnership – a service user group for the public and health professionals to work together to influence maternity services covering the entire Morecambe Bay area.

Mel Elliston, Chair of the Maternity Voices Partnership, said; “When mums and their families visit hospitals, they often feel uncomfortable in the unfamiliar surroundings and with people who they don’t know - which can make them feel quite anxious. I believe these films will benefit the whole family by putting them at ease, giving them an idea of what to expect, and helping them have confidence in being welcomed

and cared for by a great team of staff”.

All three maternity virtual tours can be viewed on the UHMBT website:

https://www.uhmb.nhs.uk/maternity/maternity/virtual-tours-our-maternity-services1/

or on the UHMBT Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/UHMBT.