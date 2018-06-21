Views of hearing aid users sought

The views of NHS Hearing Aid users are being sought by Clinical Commissioning Groups across Lancashire and South Cumbria.

The views and experiences of NHS hearing aid users with age related hearing loss, over 50 years of age, are being sought to help understand what NHS hearing aid services are like locally and to help improve them.

Dr Adam Black, GP lead for audiology services, and a Blackburn with Darwen GP said: “We are asking people living anywhere in Lancashire or South Cumbria, who are over the age of 50 who use NHS hearing aids to tell us what they think of the service and their experience of living with an NHS hearing aid.

“The survey, which has been produced in partnership with patients, doesn’t take much time to complete, is confidential, and will help us understand what people who use NHS hearing aid services think about those services. “

People using NHS hearing aids, over the age of 50 or relatives or carers can complete the questionnaire online: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/NHS_hearing_aids or call 01282 644 627 for help.