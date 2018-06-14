Shed project opens its doors to aid recovery

A mental health unit in Lancaster officially opened its newly-developed shed project to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week.

Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust’s inpatient acute mental health unit , The Orchard has launched the shed to allow service users to take part in a range of activities whilst connecting with green space.

The shed will provide a place for them to develop new skills, engage with others and improve their overall wellbeing as part of their recovery.

Patients will be able to take part in arts and crafts, plant growing and furniture upcycling.

This will allow the service users to develop a supportive structure to their day and aid recovery.

The initiative was developed at a service user group, run by volunteers.

The volunteers identified the need for a greater range of activities off the ward and a place for service users to connect with the outdoors.

The unit reached out to the local community and received a number of kind donations from local businesses including Worthington Construction Ltd and UNITE.

Further to this support was obtained from staff, volunteers, service users, their families and carers – all of whom supported making the project happen.

Cath Thompson, Occupational Therapy Clinical Specialist, said: “A big part of our role is to look at people’s recovery needs that go beyond their medication.

“This involves us working closely with our service users, listening to their hopes and establishing their interests and values.”