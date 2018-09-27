Quit smoking challenge set

The Quit Squad are encouraging people who smoke to commit to the 28-day Stoptober challenge to help them quit using tobacco products rather than trying to go ‘cold turkey’.

Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do for your health but many smokers who want to quit rely on willpower alone which is the least effective way to stop.

The Quit Squad want local smokers to boost their chance of success by getting face to face support and the most appropriate treatments.

If you live in Lancashire and are thinking of taking up the Stoptober challenge this year, why not come to see a Quit Squad advisor to plan your Stoptober quit. You are four times more likely to stop with specialist help than without. The benefits to quitting are endless from saving money to a better sense of smell and taste, breathing easier and protecting your family from the dangers of secondhand smoke. The 28-day challenge starts on Monday October 1.

Search “Stoptober” online and sign up, telephone freephone 0800 328 6297, or visit www.quitsquad.nhs.uk.