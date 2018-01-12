Project wins accolade at prestigious mental health awards ceremony

Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust and The Lancashire Wildlife Trust bagged an award at the first national, Children and Young People Mental Health (CYPMH) Awards ceremony to celebrate the achievements of individuals and teams working in mental health.

The Trust’s were awarded the Partnership Working/Co-Production Award for its work in developing the Myplace project in partnership with Lancashire Wildlife Trust.

The project was one of three shortlist which were recognised for their work promoting closer partnership working.

Myplace encourages young people aged 13-24 years old to explore the environment by offering opportunities to participate in eco-therapy based activities.

The project enables young people where they can develop new skills, increase their self-esteem, build resilience and improve their own self-confidence.

By getting involved in activities outdoors young people can reduce their stress levels, prevent mental health problems and improve their concentration and mood.

Mark Wardman, Senior Transformation Manager for the Myplace project at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust said: “It was fantastic for Myplace to have received a highly commended award at the first ever, national Children and Young People Mental Health (CYPMH) Awards.

“The event was excellent and highlighted the dedication highlights the dedication from staff in Children and Young People’s mental health across the country.

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with Lancashire Wildlife Trust and by working together we are truly making to young people’s future health, confidence whilst improving areas out in the community. Well done to everyone for contributing to the success of Myplace and the positive impact it brings to young people!”

Mike Winstanley, Health & Skills Project Manager for the Myplace project at Lancashire Wildlife Trust said: “The evening celebrating the National Children and Young People Mental Health (CYPMH) Awards was a fantastic opportunity for the Myplace project team to receive the very well-deserved recognition for all the hard work and dedication they provide everyday helping to improve the health and wellbeing of Lancashire’s young people by reconnecting them with nature.

“To receive the ‘Highly Commended’ Award in such a prestigious ceremony that is part of the inspiring Positive Practice in Mental Health Collaborative shows just how far the innovative partnership between ourselves at the Lancashire Wildlife Trust and our colleagues at the Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust has progressed.”

The national event was organised by the Positive Practice in Mental Health Collaborative.

The Awards were supported by Breakthrough MH, NHS England and North West Boroughs Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

This year’s event was held at Manchester Town Hall and consisted 10 categories which were aimed at individuals or groups and organisations providing Children and Young People’s Mental Health (CYPMH) Services.

The Myplace project is delivered throughout Chorley, Preston, Blackburn, Skelmersdale and East Lancashire running a variety of environmental activities to improve urban community greenspaces.

For more information about the Myplace project visit www.lancashirecare.nhs.uk/myplace or www.lancswt.org.uk/myplace-project.

For further details about the visit http://positivepracticemh.com/cypmh-awards-2018.