Order your prescriptions in time for Christmas

As Christmas draws near, the Bay Health and Care Partners are encouraging people across Morecambe Bay to plan ahead for repeat prescriptions.

As well as making sure their medicine cabinets are fully stocked, people in Morecambe Bay are being urged to get their repeat prescriptions ordered as soon as possible.

If you or someone you care for requires medicines regularly, it’s important to make sure you order and collect repeat prescriptions in good time to ensure you or your family have enough medicine to last over the Christmas holiday period, including bank holidays.

Dr Geoff Jolliffe, Vice Clinical Chair of Morecambe Bay CCG said: “When you’re getting ready for the festive period it’s important not to forget about winter health necessities like ordering and collecting repeat prescriptions to cover the holiday period.

“My advice would be to check your medication is up to date and when they are likely to run out so that repeat prescriptions can be ordered in plenty of time.

“Also, if you do go away during the Christmas break don’t forget to take your medication with you.”

Ordering and collecting prescriptions can take several days, which is why people are being urged to plan ahead. It’s important to order repeat prescriptions at least a week in advance so that the festive season can be enjoyed in good health.

Anyone concerned they may not have enough medication to cover the Christmas period should contact their GP surgery or local pharmacy in plenty of time to arrange a repeat prescription.

Dr Jim Hacking, GP in Morecambe Bay said: “At this time of year, bank holidays and winter illnesses can cause your GP practice and local pharmacy to be busier than usual.

“Ordering your prescription early means you can save yourself some time, stay well over the festive period and help to ease the pressure on the NHS.”

During the busy winter period across the NHS, your local pharmacy is an accessible resource for you and your family. Your pharmacist can offer advice or help if you have run out of any prescribed medication and you can also collect medicine for minor ailments or illnesses.

For more information on how to stay well this winter, visit the NHS website:

https://www.nhs.uk/staywell#IHc5kh5j3Em1m47J.97