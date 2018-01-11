Search

Opt to quit booze for January

Embargoed to 0001 Monday May 6. File photo dated 29/01/09 of a person drinking a bottle of beer as a "helpful" new drug which could help problem drinkers reduce the amount of alcohol they consume will today become available to UK patients. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday May 6, 2013. If dependent drinkers take the drug nalmefene and undergo counselling they can cut their consumption levels by 61%, manufacturers said. The pill, also known as selincro, has been licensed for use by health officials and will be available for doctors to prescribe to their patients from today. The drug, which is to be taken once a day, has been licensed for "the reduction of alcohol consumption in adult patients with alcohol dependence without physical withdrawal symptoms and who do not require immediate detoxification". See PA story HEALTH Alcoholism. Photo credit should read: David Jones/PA Wire
According to UK charity Alcohol Concern, alcohol is estimated to cost the NHS £3.5

billion annually with around 2.5 million people drinking more than 14 units on their

heaviest drinking days.

This month is your chance to get on board with the Dry January appeal and swap your favourite tipple for a mocktail alternative.

Alcohol Concern runs Dry January every year and its aim is to start a new conversation about alcohol by encouragingpeople to go dry for the 31 days of January.

You may treat yourself to a couple of beers after a hard week in the office but not only does that come with a pretty hefty price tag; you are also consuming a high number of calories which is not good for your waistline.

The average person spends £50,000 on booze in their lifetime.

Alan Dowswell, Health Early Action Team Practitioner, UHMBT, said: “By taking part in Dry January you can reduce your waistline, improve your physical and mental health

and reduce the cost to yourself and the NHS.”Download the app atwww.alcoholconcern.org.uk/dry-january.