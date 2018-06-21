MyPlace project supports young people to boost mental health

Mental health problems such as anxiety and depression affect around 1 in 10 young people, and are often a direct response to what is happening in their lives.

With this in mind health professionals are encouraging young people to get involved in an exciting project that will boost their mental health and physical wellbeing.

The Myplace project run by Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust and Lancashire Wildlife Trust encourages young people aged 13-24 years old to explore the environment by offering opportunities to participate in eco-therapy based activities where they can develop new skills, increase their self-esteem, build resilience and improve their own self-confidence.

By getting involved in activities outdoors young people can reduce their stress levels, prevent mental health problems and improve their concentration and mood.

Myplace also provided opportunities for weekly sessions organised at selected hubs for unemployed people aged 15-25 and 25 plus along with a couple of ‘Men in Sheds’ for people over the age of 50.

Terry Drake, Lead Nurse at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust said: “Myplace is a great project for young people to get involved in, by just getting outdoors it can have such a positive impact on both a person’s mental health and physical wellbeing.

“The project is the perfect place for young people to come along, embrace the outdoors, connect with others and boost their own self-esteem.

“The project offers a number of ecotherapy activities including nature walks, outdoor art and gardening which provide people with the skills and knowledge to take away and use in their everyday life!”

The Myplace project is delivered in Preston, Chorley, West and East Lancashire and is funded by the European Social Fund and The Big Lottery Fund through ‘Our Bright Future’, a partnership led by The Wildlife Trusts which brings together the youth and environmental sectors.

For more information about the Myplace project visit www.lancashirecare.nhs.uk/myplace or www.lancswt.org.uk/myplace-project or @myplace2gr0w on Twitter.