Morecambe care agency rated ‘Good’ by CQC after recent inspection

Carewatch Morecambe, which visits older people and other vulnerable residents in the town to help them regain and retain their independence, has been awarded a ‘Good’ overall rating from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following a recent inspection.

“Staff members received training related to their role and were knowledgeable about their responsibilities,” noted CQC inspectors.

“They had the skills, knowledge and experience required to support people with their care and support needs.”

In the report inspectors also said: “Staff responsible for assisting people with their medicines had received training to ensure they were competent and had the skills required. The registered provider completed spot checks on staff to observe their work practices were appropriate and people were safe.”

The CQC evaluated how safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led Carewatch Morecambe’s service is, talking to its staff, customers and their relatives. It rated the branch as ‘Good’ in all these areas.

Carewatch Morecambe’s manager Samantha Mozer said: “Everyone at Carewatch Morecambe works tirelessly to deliver high quality care and support to our service users, so to be rated as ‘Good’ by the CQC feels fantastic.

“It is important to champion the efforts of care workers and celebrate the vital role they perform in their local communities. We are delighted with our CQC rating and I’d like to thank all the staff for doing such a great job.”