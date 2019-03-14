Morecambe Bay nurses join cancer charity's clinical nurse specialist team

Two Morecambe Bay nurses have joined a cancer charity's nurse specialist team.

Joanne Darby and Karen Price, from University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, have been ‘adopted’ by Mesothelioma UK, an asbestos-related cancer charity

Karen Price

The lung cancer nurses have joined the charity's growing team of clinical nurse specialists to extend its support and care for mesothelioma patients in the Morecambe Bay, Lancaster and Barrow regions.

Sue Smith OBE, executive chief nurse for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust said: “I want to congratulate Joanne and Karen on their adoption and know they will bring a huge amount of expertise to the charity – and that this, in turn, will help both people across Morecambe Bay, and people across the country, particularly those suffering from asbestos-related conditions and their families.”

Liz Darlison, Head of Services at Mesothelioma UK added: “The Mesothelioma UK Clinical Nurse Specialists team are looking forward to working with the newly adopted nurses in Morecambe Bay, where they can hopefully make a real difference to the care of people with mesothelioma, to their families and their carers.”

The main aims of the adopted nurse posts are to support the development of existing nurse specialists, enhance specialist mesothelioma knowledge base and skills, and enhance the outcomes and experience of patients and their families.