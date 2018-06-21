Morecambe Bay Hospital Trust scores high in CQC survey

Adult inpatient services in hospitals across Morecambe Bay are showing sustained and continued improvement, according to a survey published by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust rated significantly better on 13 of the 62 questions than the other trusts who commissioned Picker Institute Europe to carry out the latest National Adult Inpatient Survey 2017 .

The Trust scored the same as the other Trusts on the remaining 49 questions - not falling below in any area.

Aaron Cummins, Chief Executive, UHMBT, said: “Listening to patients and staff about their experiences whilst in our care – what we do well and where we can improve – is absolutely essential. We still have lots of work to do but these results show us that we are on the right path.”

This is the fifteenth survey of adult inpatients and it involved 148 acute and specialist NHS trusts across the country.

To view the survey results, visit: http://www.cqc.org.uk/publications/surveys/surveys.

Highlights of the UHMBT survey

n Over 89% of respondents rated the care they received as seven or more out of 10

n 87% felt that they were treated with dignity and respect

n 86% of respondents always had trust and confidence in their doctors

n 98% felt the room or ward they received care in was very or fairly clean

n 91% felt that there was enough privacy when they were being examined or treated