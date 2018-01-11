Make sure you don’t have an unwanted STI after Christmas

The Contraception and Sexual Health (CaSH) service for Under 25 year olds in Lancashire is calling on young people to get tested for unwanted Christmas presents after the festive period on National STI Day.

National STI Day takes place on January 14, two weeks after the Christmas and New Year party season which is when many people have unprotected sex.

With Valentine’s Day just a month away, Lancashire Care’s Contraception and Sexual Health (CaSH) service is encouraging young people to have a full check-up, including HIV and syphilis testing.

Amy Nolan from Lancashire Care’s Contraception and Sexual Health Service (CaSH) said: “National STI Day is a great opportunity for young people in Lancashire who may have had unplanned or unsafe sex over the festive period to get tested.

“Common STIs like chlamydia can take two weeks to be detectable so getting tested in mid-January is the right thing to do. The middle of January is also just a month before Valentine’s Day so it’s best to know you can celebrate knowing you’re free of infection.”

To contact your local CaSH team, book an appointment or find out about ‘drop-ins,’ call 01772 401140. There are clinics in various locations and different session times across Lancashire.