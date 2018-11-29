Lancashire Care ranks high in the UK’s Top 50 Employers

Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust has been listed within the top three NHS Trust’s in The UK’s Top 50 Employers, for its work in demonstrating a diverse and inclusive workplace.

For the third year in a row, the Trust has been listed within “The Inclusive Top 50 UK Employers”.

This year the Trust is up 4 places and has been ranked number 20 out of 50 organisations in the UK for their outstanding efforts and commitment to attracting and retaining a truly diverse workforce.

Compiled by a dedicated panel of judges, the list has been collated based on organisations’ performance on a range of areas within the diversity arena including recruitment procedures, training and other diversity related initiatives.

Emma Allen, Equality and Diversity Lead at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I am thrilled with Lancashire Care’s #20 place on the Top 50 Inclusive Employers list. This is our third year on the list and we are creeping up each year, which is a really positive reflection of the hard work we do to make our organisation as inclusive and accessible as possible for a wide range of people. The award isn’t the important thing though.

“Being on the list allows us to benchmark ourselves against other inclusive companies and the events run by the Inclusive Employers team throughout the year allow all of us to share knowledge of best practice and adapt that learning back in our own places of work. The list has a mixture of public, private and third sector organisations and it can be really helpful to see things from a range of perspectives so we can be more innovative in our approach to equality, diversity and inclusion.

“We know that we still have a lot of work to do at Lancashire Care; we don’t always get things right and not everyone has the best possible experience of the Trust that they could.

“One of the other benefits of being in the Top 20 Inclusive Employers is that we have an improved reputation and people trust in the fact that we really want to do our best to keep people at the heart of everything we do.

“Because of this, they are more likely to tell us what we need to do to make things even better for all the diverse people that work for us and use our services.

“On November 15, we attended the Inclusive Companies annual award ceremony and enjoyed a brilliant celebration of people working together to improve inclusion for everyone. I couldn’t be more proud to work for an organisation which takes its commitment to this agenda seriously and can evidence that it is getting better at it every year!”

Paul Sesay, Founder of Inclusive Companies said:“With every news report and article of events happening across the world, it is now even more important than ever to stand together.

“It is your stories and commitment that enable this, so I encourage you to share how you enabled that change in yourself or others, and how every day you inspire hope.”

The list was revealed at the prestigious awards ceremony on held on Thursday November 15 at The Midland Hotel in Manchester.

For more information about the list visit: www.inclusivetop50.co.uk.