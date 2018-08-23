Lancashire Care doctor shortlisted for award

A consultant psychiatrist with Lancashire Care has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award for exemplifying innovation and excellence in the training of psychiatrists.

Dr Gareth Thomas, a consultant psychiatrist in old age mental health with Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust, has been shortlisted for the Royal College of Psychiatrists’ RCPsych Awards 2018 in the ‘Psychiatric Trainer of the Year’ category.

Gareth is one of three people shortlisted for the award and will find out if he has won at the RCPsych Awards Ceremony that will be held at the Royal College of Psychiatrists in London on November 7.

This is not the first time that Gareth has been earmarked for sterling work in training and teaching colleagues.

In 2015, Gareth was named the University of Manchester’s ‘Best Non-Consultant Teacher’ whilst a Specialty Trainee and in 2018 he was named ‘Trainer of the Year’ by Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Thomas said: “I am delighted to have been shortlisted for this fantastic award.

“Having the opportunity to progress and get involved in medical education were a big part of my decision to establish my career in Lancashire and at Lancashire Care.

“The shortlisting reflects the hard work of our medical education teams and reflects our commitment to teaching and training within Lancashire Care and Heath Education England North West.”