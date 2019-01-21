"I’ve been dreaming about this": Morecambe's Graham Hicks becomes Britain's Strongest Man

Graham Hicks is no longer the ‘nearly man’ after lifting the title of Britain’s Strongest Man in Sheffield on Saturday.

The 33-year-old has twice been runner-up, was third at 2014's Europe’s Strongest Man and is a four times World’s Strongest Man competitor.

Graham Hicks is the new Britain's Strongest Man. Picture: Marisa Cashill

But it is the first time the Morecambe muscle man has topped the podium in major league strongman competitions - he beat Surrey’s Adam Bishop into second place and Scotland’s Tom Stoltman was third.

Hicks, by day a British Aerospace systems support worker, who services Eurofighters when he’s not lifting logs or carrying cars, hopes the win will seen his strongman career soar to new heights.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” he said.

"I’ve been dreaming about this for months and months and months.

Hicks was twice a runner-up before winning the title in Sheffield on Saturday. Picture: Marisa Cashill

“Even from second place last year - I really wanted to win this year.

“I’m still getting stronger, fitter and learning more about my body.

“I might be 33 but there’s still a lot in me to give. I’m getting better.

"I keep quiet. I’m not boisterous. I don’t shout. I just go about my stuff quietly and that’s not everyone’s cup of tea.”

Hicks now moves onto Europe's and World's Strongest Man later in the year. Picture: Marisa Cashill

Hicks, at 5ft 10ins the smallest man in the competition, will next face the likes of 6ft 9ins new World’s Strongest Man, Hafþór 'Thor' Björnsson, aka The Mountain in TV’s Game Of Thrones, at Europe’s Strongest Man at Leeds First Direct Arena on Saturday, April 6.

He also hopes to regain his British Log Lift record but says family will always come first.

Married to power-lifter Kimber-Lee, they have two children, Layla, four, and Tyler, 16-months, with another child due in July.

“I’m taking things one step at a time,” Hicks said.

Hicks celebrates with his family after becoming Britain's Strongest Man. Picture: Marisa Cashill

“I’ll do what I can to compete but my focus will always be my family first.

“It helps to have a good wife, who believes in me and gives me the pep talk I need now and again.

“She’s always been there, after every event, to tell me I’ve done good; to focus on your next one and do this and that.

“My wife is really great. She’s into lifting, herself, and that helps.”

The trophy was handed to him by retired five times British champ and ex-World’s Strongest Man Eddie ‘ The Beast’ Hall.

He said: “Graham has always been the bridesmaid, never the bride, until now.

“He deserves this."

