Helpline appeal for compassionate and caring volunteers

A helpline is looking for caring and compassionate individuals who have an interest in mental health.

Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust’s Wellbeing and Mental Health Helpline needs people who live in Lancashire with an FY or PR postcode and who want to make a real difference to people’s lives.

The service is looking for individuals who can spare four hours a fortnight to provide a listening and emotional support service for those concerned about their own mental health or that of someone they know.

The helpline is open Monday to Friday 7pm to 11pm and Saturday and Sunday noon until midnight.

Lorraine Khalaf, Wellbeing and Mental Health Helpline manager said: “Volunteers are a necessity ... especially during busy weekend evening shifts.

“During these hours we receive a high volume of calls and it is important that we have volunteers to provide the listening ear and support our callers need.”

Those interested in becoming a volunteer will need to complete a four-week training package, and full reference and Disclosure and Barring Service checks will be made.

If you are interested in volunteering and would like to request an application pack, call 01253 447905 or visit www.lancashirecare.nhs.uk/Mental-Health-Helpline.

“We truly value the contributions from each and every one of our volunteers and we recognise that they help us to provide excellent care and support to the people in Lancashire. By volunteering as a ‘Night Owl’, people are able to learn new skills, build on existing ones, meet new people and make a difference to so many lives in Lancashire!”

