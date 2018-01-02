Flu warning after Lancaster hospital patients diagnosed with influenza

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) is asking visitors and the public to only attend its Emergency Departments and visit sites if they have to after several patients at Royal

Lancaster Infirmary and Furness General Hospital tested positive for influenza.

Influenza can be highly infectious and can spread rapidly in closed environments such as hospitals, schools and care homes.

Lynne Wyre, Deputy Chief Nurse, at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT), said: “I’d like to remind all visitors, members of the public and staff that at this time of year, flu remains highly infectious and can spread rapidly in closed environments such as hospitals, schools and care homes.

“Any visitors, members of the public or UHMBT staff who may be feeling unwell, or may have been in contact with a person, with flu like symptoms in recent days, should stay away from our hospitals.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to ensure consistent, high standards of hand hygiene so we continue to ask everyone to please wash their hands when they enter and exit any wards. Thank you. Your cooperation is appreciated”.

It’s not too late for members of the public to receive their flu vaccination. Please check with your GP or pharmacy for further information.

To find out more about flu, please visit: http://www.nhs.uk/conditions/Flu/Pages/Introduction.aspx.