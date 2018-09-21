Fashion show to raise money for RLI breast screen unit

Catwalk queens are due to strut their stuff on Saturday when staff from the Royal Lancaster Infirmary (RLI) host a charity fashion show ahead of next month’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The fashion show is being organised by Helen Hague, Emma Pearson, Lisa Roberts and Helen Brister, who all work at the hospital’s breast screening unit and have teamed up with Shop2Drop who will showcase a range of clothes from high-street giants including: M&S, Next, Debenhams, River Island, Miss Selfridge, Evans, Wallis, Topshop and New Look.

The fashion show starts at 7pm on Saturday September 22 at The Lancaster Brewery, Wyresdale Road, Lancaster.

Organiser Helen Hague said: “Proceeds from the evening will go back into the breast screening unit to help make the unit the best it can possibly be for local women, ensuring women receive the best possible care and treatment when attending appointments on the unit.”

Helen Smith consultant radiographer at the RLI said: “About 1 in 8 women in the UK are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime. If breast cancer is detected early, treatment is more successful and there’s a good chance of recovery.”

Tickets for the fashion show are available to from: Emma Pearson on 01524 519502; Helen Hague on 01524 519503 or Bay Hospitals Charity on 01524 516064.