Duvet dancing for tots helps with physical development

Duvet Dancing is a special performance that supports the physical development and wellbeing of children between the ages of six months and three-years-old.

It is all about the understanding of the body as a child’s first place of learning.

A team of local artists have worked together to create Duvet Dancing. They have been led by dance artist Anna Daly, who works in community, education and health, and specialises in Early Years projects.

This arts and health project is designed for children under three and supports their emotional and physical development, as well as quality playtime with grown ups.

This mostly non verbal performance values children’s first language of movement as communication and expression. With duvets and fairy lights the performance follows children’s natural instinct for mirroring, turn taking, repetition, mimicking and rhythm.

Children benefit from rocking and rolling, which supports them to develop their internal sense of balance, this helps them with sitting still, learning well and feeling balanced later in life. Stretching and curling supports children to develop the 3D body map in their brains, this helps with co-ordination, control and feeling happy in our own skin.

Duvet Dancing welcomes all ages of grown-ups along with the children. Grandparents, aunties or child-minders can spend some quality play time at Duvet Dancing and there’s no need to worry as no previous experience is required.

Free performances of Duvet Dancing will take place during February on: Friday 15 at Heysham Primary Care Centre 1.30pm; Tuesday 19 at More Music, 10am; Tuesday 19 at Arndale Centre, 1.30pm; Thursday 21 at More Music, 10am; Saturday 23 at Lancaster Arts, 11am; Saturday 23 at Morecambe Library, 3pm.

To find out more please go to www.annadaly.co.uk