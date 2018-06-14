Diabetes support at hand

With Diabetes Week this year coinciding with Men’s Health Week, Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust’s Diabetes Services are calling on people with diabetes, particularly men, to talk about diabetes and learn how best to manage the condition.

Around 700 people are diagnosed with diabetes a day in the UK and Lancashire Care’s diabetes services are encouraging people with the condition to have conversations about the condition with their doctors, friends and families.

People with the condition in Lancashire can also access a national programme called DESMOND that provides support to people living with Type 2 diabetes.

There is an estimated 4.5 million people living with diabetes in the UK with around 1.1 million people who have the condition but have not been diagnosed.

Pam Tetlow from the Diabetes Service at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust said: “Talking about diabetes can be tricky, awkward, difficult, funny and everything in between.

“It can be all of those things for people from telling someone you’ve just met about your diabetes, to trying to explain diet changes to relatives or avoiding that conversation with your doctor.

“This Diabetes Week, we want to make it easier for you to have those conversations, with your doctor, your friends and family, and people you’ve just met. We want to get you talking.

“Ensuring that members of the public living with Diabetes know how to successfully manage their condition is our priority and utilising the DESMOND programme ensures that we can provide that support and advice.

“It’s important that anyone living with the condition knows there is free and helpful support out there so if you need advice about any of the above or need to talk to someone, contact the local team responsible for your care.”

Diabetes Week is an annual event held to raise awareness about the condition and is this year being held on June 11-17.

DESMOND is run in towns and cities throughout the United Kingdom.

You can visit the national website at www.desmond-project.org.uk.

To find out more, contact the DESMOND office on 01772 777620 or email desmond@lancashirecare.nhs.uk.

Alternatively, speak to your GP, practice nurse or health care professional.

For general advice on any form of diabetes, call the Diabetes UK Helpline on 0345 123 2399 or visit www.diabetes.org.uk.