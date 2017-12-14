Diabetes centre receives new £4k equipment boost

Diabetes services at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary (RLI) have received a significant

boost thanks to a £4,000 donation of new equipment to help the early detection and diagnosis of diabetic foot disease.

Thanks to the fundraising efforts of the Friends of the RLI and the local community, the two new pieces of equipment, a Termoskin and Biotestiometro, are already proving to be valuable diagnostic tools at the RLI’s Diabetes Centre.

The Friends of the RLI has been an established charity for over 40 years, and the recent additions are the latest in a wide-range of donations which the charity has gifted to the hospital.

The first piece of equipment was a Termoskin electro-medical device, which easures temperature changes between a patient’s two feet through infra-red asers. These inflammatory changes can be common in those with diabetes and the

Termoskin equipment could result in the early diagnoses of diabetic foot disease for patients.

The second device, a Biotestiometro, works alongside the Termoskin device providing screening for sensorial neuropathy in diabetes patients. Sensory neuropathy affects the nerves that carry messages of touch, temperature and pain, which for a patient with diabetes means loss of feeling in the feet.

Janet Singleton, Diabetes Specialist Nurse, added: “Suffering a diabetic foot ulcer is debilitating and the most common cause of non-traumatic limb amputation which is catastrophic.

“These valuable diagnostic tools which will be very useful in early identification and diagnosis of diabetic foot disease.”