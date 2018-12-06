Christmas prescription order warning

As Christmas draws near, the Bay Health and Care Partners are encouraging people across Morecambe Bay to plan ahead for repeat prescriptions.

As well as making sure their medicine cabinets are fully stocked, people in Morecambe Bay are being urged to get their repeat prescriptions ordered as soon as possible.

If you or someone you care for requires medicines regularly, it’s important to make sure you order and collect repeat prescriptions in good time to ensure you or your family have enough medicine to last over the Christmas holiday period, including bank holidays.

Dr Geoff Jolliffe, Clinical Chair of Morecambe Bay CCG said: “When you’re getting ready for the festive period it’s important not to forget about winter health necessities like ordering and collecting repeat prescriptions to cover the holiday period.

“My advice would be to check your medication is up to date and when they are likely to run out so that repeat prescriptions can be ordered in plenty of time. Also, if you do go away during the Christmas break don’t forget to take your medication with you.”

Ordering and collecting prescriptions can take several days, which is why people are being urged to plan ahead. It’s important to order repeat prescriptions at least a week in advance so that the festive season can be enjoyed in good health.

Anyone concerned they may not have enough medication to cover the Christmas period should contact their GP surgery or local pharmacy in plenty of time to arrange a repeat prescription.

Dr Jim Hacking, local GP in Morecambe Bay added: “In addition, it is really important for everyone to have a fully stocked medicine cabinet. It is recommended that medicine cabinets include;

Pain relief - Painkillers like paracetamol and ibuprofen are highly effective at relieving most minor aches and pains, such as headaches and period pain.

Indigestion treatment - If you have stomach ache or heartburn, a simple antacid will reduce stomach acidity and bring relief.

First aid kit - A well-prepared first aid kit can help treat minor cuts, sprains and bruises, and reduce the risk of cuts becoming infected.

Antihistamines - These are useful for dealing with allergies and insect bites.”

For more information on how to stay well this winter, visit the NHS website: https://www.nhs.uk/staywell#IHc5kh5j3Em1m47J.97