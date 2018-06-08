Biggest anatomy quiz in the world set by Lancaster University boffin

Would you know where your adrenal glands are? What about your gallbladder or spleen?

In a quiz set by a medical researcher from Lancaster University, it was discovered that the only organ which 100% of people could locate correctly was the brain.

Dr Adam Taylor from Lancaster Medical School has teamed up with Zooniverse - the world’s largest platform for people-powered research – for a second quiz entitled “Where are my body organs?’ and is appealing for 20,000 members of the public to take part in the online citizen science project about human anatomy.

The aims of the largest anatomy quiz in the world are to:

· Help teach people about their own body, health and well being

· Enable people to use their anatomical knowledge to make informed decisions about their health and how they use healthcare

Dr Adam Taylor.

· Design curriculum content for teaching healthcare professionals

It follows on from an earlier quiz by Dr Taylor where people were asked to place the following on a blank template of a human body; the brain, cornea, lungs, liver, diaphragm, heart, stomach, appendix, bladder, kidneys, pancreas, gallbladder, spleen, adrenals, thyroid, hamstrings, biceps, triceps, quadriceps, cruciate ligament and Achilles tendon.

· The only organ which 100% of people answered correctly was the brain.

· The biceps muscle and the cornea were the next most correctly answered structures.

· The organs which the public knew least about were the adrenal glands which less than 15% of people could identify

· Men scored higher than women in identifying muscles but not internal organs

· Older people scored higher than young people

· Graduates did not score better than people who had not attended university

Dr Taylor said this earlier quiz revealed the public’s eagerness to learn anatomy despite their limited knowledge of the human body.

He said the new quiz will “not only improve public engagement with the subject of anatomy, but will enable further study of what the general public know about human anatomy.”

To contribute to this new Citizen Science Project, ‘Where are my body organs?’, please click here