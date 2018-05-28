Have your say on major Lancaster developments

Residents have the chance to give their views on proposals for the city centre Canal Quarter project and Bailrigg Garden Village.

Lancaster City Council is asking for the views of residents, businesses and organisations on a set of principles that will guide the future development of the Canal Quarter project.

The city council is promoting a new approach to redeveloping the area around the old Mitchell’s Brewery site and adjacent car parks with an exciting new mix of uses, including housing and business opportunities combined with retail space.

The first stage is to agree a broad set of key principles that will underpin a future development framework and masterplan for the area.

It is intended to gauge views on whether the core principles are the right ones to underpin the redevelopment of the site – there will be further opportunities for people to get involved as the plans develop.

A full public engagement strategy is being drawn up, which will set out how the council will keep everyone informed and how people’s views will be taken into account moving forward.

Coun Janice Hanson, cabinet member with responsibility for regeneration and planning, said: “This initial appraisal of the key principles is a demonstration of that commitment and I’d encourage everyone to get involved and let us know their thoughts.

“As the plans begin to develop there will be many more opportunities to get involved and make sure that this development achieves the best for the Lancaster district.”

More detailed information on each of the principles, and the opportunity to comment, is available on the city council’s website at www.lancaster.gov.uk/canal-quarter. The deadline for responses is Wednesday June 13.

Meanwhile, the council is holding a number of consultation events to help shape proposals for the Bailrigg Garden Village.

The events will give people the opportunity to discuss issues and options related to the Garden Village, with a view to putting together an Area Action Plan for how it will be developed.

On show will be the initial options for how land might be developed and what land should be reserved for other functions, including greenspace.

An ‘Issues and Options Paper’ has been produced which covers the options in more detail and will be available to review at the drop-in sessions or via the city council’s website alongside further supporting information.

Coun Hanson said: “It’s vital that the Garden Village is designed in conjunction with local people, land owners, businesses and organisations and I’d urge everyone to get involved and help us to shape this important project.”

Consultation events will be taking place around the city throughout June.

For more information and to get involved visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/bgv. Responses are invited until Wednesday July 11.