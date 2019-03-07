Haffner Orchestra event at Lancaster Royal Grammar School

Lancaster’s Haffner Orchestra is hosting an unusual event on March 17 when six local participating conductors will have a go at conducting the orchestra.

There are six “trainee” conductors.

One of them first had his interest sparked at a Haffner Orchestra “Come and Play” event in 2016, which inspired him to begin conducting as an academic study at the Junior Royal Northern College of Music.

Charlotte Burrows is 15 years old.

She said: “I hope eventually to run a choir or a band and be able to conduct it. I have loved in the past working with lots of different conductors (from local brass bands and choirs, through regional orchestras, the JRNCM (Junior Royal Northern College of Music), and all the way to National Youth Choir), watching and learning from them all.

“Although I have had many lessons on the theory of conducting, different techniques and certain organisational aspects within the role of a conductor, I have never had the opportunity to try conducting a real orchestra.”

Charlotte is the youngest of the conductors.

Jonny Lo, Musical Director of the Haffner Orchestra, will assist the six participants to develop their skills.

Jonny is on the conducting staff at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden.

He is an experienced conducting tutor and runs the conducting mentoring programme at King’s College London.

He was Senior Lecturer in Conducting at Leeds College of Music and teaches privately.

The event will take place at Lancaster Royal Grammar School, Assembly Room, and Brahms’ fourth symphony will be used as the base for the teaching.

Tickets are free but numbers are restricted.

Apply for a free ticket beforehand by emailing patrons@haffnerorchestra.org.

There will be an interval with tea and home-made cakes.