Gymnastics: Club celebrates as work on building is complete

The City of Lancaster Gymnastics Club have been celebrating after building work on their purpose-built premises at Lancaster Leisure Park were finally completed.

The club teaches trampolining, tumbling and a wide variety of gymnastic disciplines at the University of Cumbria’s Sports Centre on Bowerham Road.

Due to its success at both local recreational and competition level, the club has been looking to expand to create more space and meet demand.

The new timetable at the bespoke premises will complement the existing classes at the University, enabling the club to increase the range and number of classes on offer across both venues.

Affiliated to British Gymnastics, the club already offers classes from pre-school fun to national competition level gymnastics.

Now settling into their new premises, the club will offer increased tumbling and trampolining for older children, while parents can accompany their own mini movers to sociable baby gym or baby yoga classes.

Helping to facilitate such success, the new venue will have a specially sprung floor, mirroring competition conditions.

The more senior competitive squad, which already competes internationally, will move across to the new gym in their quest to bring home more trophies.

Club Founder Marie Gardner explained: “Rather than all move across from the Uni, splitting the teams fits in better and gives everyone more room at each venue.

“We’ve been looking for another venue for a while now as we wanted to keep it local.

“Lots of parents bring their children to us after school and at weekends, so we wanted something easy to get to with lots of free parking.

The Leisure Park give us that.”

Names are now being taken for the extended new timetable.

For enquires and more information, visit the website at www.lancastergymnastics.co.uk.