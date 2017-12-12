Green light for Carnforth ticket office closure

Carnforth Station ticket office could close permanently after a £7m package of cuts was approved by Lancashire County Council’s cabinet.

Morecambe Visitor Information Centre is also set to lose jobs after proposals were given the green light.

This comes as Lancashire County Council looks to save an £7m over the next three years.

Pat Woof, Mayor of Carnforth, has said closing the ticket office will be disastrous for Carnforth and surrounding villages.

The cost cutting agreed at Thursday’s meeting included a controversial decision to save £2.1m by halving the budget for maintenance and testing of street lights, end all night time inspections of such lights and finance any repairs from a different budget.

The cabinet also agreed to close some travel information centres and axe the members’ grants scheme which benefits many local voluntary organisations.

Support for sheltered care will also be reduced as the council struggles to meet a funding gap of £161m expected by 2021/22.

The travel information centres targeted also include those at Preston Bus Station and Clitheroe interchange.

The cuts will go to the next meeting of the full county council to be rubber stamped.