Great North team’s £7k total for Unique Kidz

More than £4,500 has been raised so far by a team of 23 people who took on this year’s Great North Run to raise money for Unique Kidz and Co.

And with sponsorship money still pouring in the total is expected to rise to £7,000- plus. Unique Kidz and Co, a small charity based in Morecambe, provides life-changing support to disabled children, young adults and their families through the services that they provide and the Great North Run is a staple event for the charity’s fundraising team.

If anyone would like to register their interest for one of Unique Kidz and Co’s 2019 charity places please email fundraising@uniquekidzandco.org.uk.