Golf: Record numbers turn out for club competitions

A record number of players entered Morecambe Golf Club’s competitions during the year according to the club’s captain, Jim Heap.

Speaking at the annual prize giving dinner he said that competition had never been keener, nor standards as high.

He paid tribute to all the winners and gave thanks to the competitions’ committee which had been responsible for organising all the events.

This year’s winners were:

President’s Prize: D. Marshall, Runner Up , P. Harrison.

Captain’s Prize, K. Stanwix, Runner Up, T.A Robinson.

Scratch Medal: S.M. Chester.

Past Captains andPresident: VH Roscow, Foulner Salver, JJ Turver.

Council Prize: M Leaver.

Kirkby Bell Trophy: IBW Iles.

Nevison Hirst Cup: M Baxter and PA Darwen.

GN Armstrong Shield: AJ Barwell and P. Watts (Jnr).

Cross Hill Cup: M Broadley.

Victory Cup: AJ Briggs.

Slater Trophy: T Long.

Stewart Medal: M Stainer.

C.J Clark Cup, JM McGinley; Whiteside Trophy, M.H. Benson.

R B Wilson Trophy: BN Shield.

Wilkinson Trophy: DA Swallow.

Captain’s Best Gross Trophy: AI Chester.

Palamountain Trophy: D Reynolds and P Reynolds.

Centenary Medal: G Wood.

Moffat-Stevens Trophy: AR Bates and TA Robinson.

Centenary Team Winner: M RJames, A McMillan, R Scanlon, M Verity.