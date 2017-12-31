Gold Indian wedding necklace stolen from Lancaster home

Burglars stole a gold Indian wedding necklace from a house in Lancaster.

The intruders also took a laptop, cash, sunglasses and two watches from the house in the Nairn Road area between 1.30am and 7am on December 21.

The wedding necklace has five gold pendants and 10 gold sovereigns on it.

Police are now appealing for information following the burglary.

Police Constable Jonathan Marshall, of Lancaster Police, said: "An investigation is underway after a property was burgled in Lancaster.

"A number of items were stolen including a wedding necklace, which is a distinctive and sentimental piece of jewellery.

"If you have been offered this for sale, or seen this item, please contact police immediately."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference WB1712136.