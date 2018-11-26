Get your skates on in Lancaster

Get your skates on to enjoy ice skating in Dalton Square this winter.

Lancaster On Ice is already proving popular with people also enjoying “Winter Wonderland” food and drink stalls on Sulyard Street.

St John’s Hospice, Morecambe Bay Foodbank and Unique Kidz and Co are all charity partners with Lancaster On Ice.

St John’s Hospice will be taking over the ice on a Monday evening with Hospice skating sessions from 6pm -10pm with all ticket profit to come back to the hospice.

Come and skate with St John’s Hospice on November 26, December 3, December 10 and December 17.

Ticket prices are £10/8 adults, and £7/6 children per hour including skate hire.

The ice rink will be open from 10am until 10pm daily from November 24 until January 6 (Christmas Day excluded).

For more information or to book all tickets visit www.lancasteronice.co.uk.