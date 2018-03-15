Get your charity ducks lined up for CancerCare Lancaster

It’s time to get your ducks lined up to help raise money for people affected by cancer.

A rubber duck race will be held at the Canal Turn pub on Lancaster Road in Carnforth at 2.30pm on Easter Sunday, April 1, to raise CancerCare funds.

Tickets are available from The Munchbox catering van on the A6 coastal road between Bolton-le-Sands and Carnforth, The Canal Turn on Lancaster Road in Carnforth, Diva Bouquets on New Street in Carnforth and from CancerCare at the Slynedales centre on Slyne Road in Lancaster.

Robert ‘Bob’ Mitchell from The Munch Box said he and his friend Lee Knowles were organising the duck race.

Bob organised the duck race in previous years for various different charities and it was a big success.

Previous events saw around 300 rubber ducks being raced on the stretch of the Lancaster Canal next to the Canal Turn.

Helen Hartin, a community fundraiser with CancerCare, said: “It’s fantastic that Bob and Lee are organising the event for CancerCare.

“It’s a fun event for the whole community and everyone can take part on Easter Sunday.

“We really appreciate Bob and Lee’s support as all money raised will enable us to support even more people who are having to deal with cancer. As we’re in our 35th year, it’s a great time to be supporting CancerCare.”

CancerCare is an independent charity dedicated to helping people affected by cancer and other life limiting conditions.

Delivered by qualified and highly experienced staff, CancerCare’s wide range of free professional therapy services is designed to help individuals and their families come to terms with and manage the challenges of a serious health condition.

Therapies include counselling, hypnotherapy, the Alexander Technique, aromatherapy massage, group activities, support groups and a Children and Young People’s Service.

For further information call Helen Hartin at CancerCare on 01524 381 820.