Get in the carnival party mood for Lancaster’s 12th hospice Moonlight Walk

The moonlight walk returns in September and this year the carnival is coming to town.

On Saturday September 15, St John’s Hospice is hosting its 12th annual Moonlight Walk with a carnival theme.

Moonlight Walk for St John's Hospice, Lancaster. Picture by Andy Cruxton.

Senoras and senoritas are invited to participate in 14km or 25km walks in aid of th city’s hospice – with girls aged 12 and upwards welcome to join the shorter walk.

So grab your feathers, glitter and anything that glows and join in the samba beat.

Local lady Lauren, who took part in the 25km Moonlight Walk last year, said: “It was really tough, yet walking surrounded by inspirational women who were all joined together to support this amazing cause pushed me to give it my all.

“Sign me up again; I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

Moonlight Walk for St John's Hospice, Lancaster. Picture by Andy Cruxton.

Sharon, another participant, said: “I was so humbled by all my colleagues, friends and family who supported me with sponsorship after I lost my Dad. I raised over £500 for this remarkable local charity.”

Since it began, the Moonlight Walk has raised an amazing £1million but demand for the services St John’s provides continues to grow every year.

It costs around £10,000 every day to maintain its services.

Receiving only one third of its funding from the NHS, it relies on the community to help raise the rest.

Head of Income Generation, Catherine Butterworth, said: “We are so grateful to all the walkers, volunteers, marshals, local businesses and everyone who joins together to make this event such a special part of our community year after year.

“Please sign up and help us ensure this amazing event continues to be a success for our local hospice and by joining in and raising money you are helping us to care.

“Whether it is walking with friends, family or work colleagues, on our Moonlight Walk we walk to remember and we walk together.”

You can sign up for the Moonlight Walk at www.sjhospice.org.uk/moonlightwalk.