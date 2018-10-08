Garstang property expert given new sales manager role

Persimmon Homes Lancashire has appointed experienced property expert Kim Graveson to the role of field sales manager.

The Garstang woman brings more than a decade of experience as an estate agent and is relishing her new challenge.

“Some elements of the job are very similar, such as sales negotiation and delivering high quality customer service,” said Kim, 46.

“But the process of new builds is very different, with all the stages of construction.

“I’ve had a lot to learn quickly, but fortunately the training and support from Persimmon has been brilliant.

“I was ready for a fresh challenge and although it was a bit daunting to try something different, I can honestly say every day has been exciting. I love my job!”

In Kim’s previous job as manager of an independent estate agent business for 12 years, she looked after valuations, viewings and lettings.

Away from work, Kim maintains a four-acre smallholding with help from her husband of 20 years, Nigel, and their seven-year-old daughter Phoebe.

Persimmon Homes Lancashire operates new homes developments across Lancashire and Cumbria. For more information visit www.persimmonhomes.com