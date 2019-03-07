GALLERY: Dallas Road pupils visit Lancaster museum as it prepares to re-open to the public
It’s been busy behind the scenes at a Lancaster museum this week as it prepares to reopen its doors to the public on Friday, March 8.
Staff were happy to receive a helping hand from Dallas Road Community Primary School pupils who paid a visit to the Judges’ Lodgings museum to make sure all is spick and span for the grand reopening.
1. The museum re-opens on March 8 2019
Children from Dallas Road Primary School outside the museum
2. Back to school
Children discovered what it was like to learn in a Victorian classroom.
3. Stoking the flames
Children discovered what life was like in the kitchen without gas or electricity
4. Looking up to the law
The Judges Lodgings (the clue is in the name) was the home of Lancaster judges.
