Dallas Road Primary School pupils dress in period clothing for a tour of the Judge's Lodgings Museum

GALLERY: Dallas Road pupils visit Lancaster museum as it prepares to re-open to the public

It’s been busy behind the scenes at a Lancaster museum this week as it  prepares to reopen its doors to the public on Friday, March 8.

Staff were happy to receive a helping hand from Dallas Road Community Primary School pupils who paid a visit to the Judges’ Lodgings museum to make sure all is spick and span for the grand reopening.

Children from Dallas Road Primary School outside the museum

1. The museum re-opens on March 8 2019

Children discovered what it was like to learn in a Victorian classroom.

2. Back to school

Children discovered what life was like in the kitchen without gas or electricity

3. Stoking the flames

The Judges Lodgings (the clue is in the name) was the home of Lancaster judges.

4. Looking up to the law

