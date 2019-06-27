Funeral takes place of young Morecambe mum who died in her sleep

The funeral of young Morecambe mum Ziggy Middleton who passed away suddenly last month has taken place today.

Zian Lezlee Middleton died in her sleep on May 25, leaving a two-month-old baby boy Riley-James and partner Kyle Atkinson.

It had initially been thought that Ziggy may have passed away due to complications arising from being diabetic, but a post-mortem revealed she had suffered a condition similar to cot death, known as sudden adult death syndrome.

Family and friends wore matching t-shirts in tribute to the 21-year-old, who was taken on her final journey to Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium by horse and carriage.

The funeral procession set off from Bazil Close in Morecambe at 2pm.

A family wake will then be held at the Cumberland View in Heysham Road.

Zian – known as Ziggy – was born at home in Westgate and went to Morecambe High School. She has three older brothers – Ian and Lewis, who both live in Morecambe, and Daniel, who lives in Keighley.

Shortly before giving birth to Riley-James, Ziggy and Kyle had moved to Burnley to be close to Ziggy’s mum Fran, who was going to help with the couple’s new baby.

And it was there that Ziggy passed away suddenly in her sleep, just two months after giving birth to Riley-James.

Tracey Gradwell, Ziggy’s auntie, said: “She went to bed because she wasn’t feeling well and she just didn’t wake up.

“She was loved by so many people. She was fun loving, she always had a smile and she always made us laugh.

“The family is distraught. We still can’t come to terms with what’s happened, or understand why. We are all in shock.”

