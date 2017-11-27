Funeral of Lancaster city councillor takes place

A respected Lancaster councillor was described as “a real man of the people” at his civic funeral.

The tribute was paid to the late Roger Sherlock by Coun Eileen Blamire, leader of Lancaster City Council and a colleague for almost 40 years.

“When I needed someone to advise me, or just to listen, he was there,” said Coun Blamire.

“He was an example of someone who served others without wanting reward or recognition. He did a magnificent job and he enjoyed it.

“Roger was diligent, reliable, hard-working and extremely easy to like.”

Coun Sherlock, who represented Skerton West and was mayor in 2009-10, died in the

Royal Lancaster Infirmary on November 8, aged 79.

An engineer, Coun Sherlock moved to Lancaster with his wife Ethel in 1978. They had

been married for 59 years. He also leaves a daughter Janet and three grandchildren.

His special interests were housing and planning and he was a much-respected chairman

of the planning committee. He was the Labour group treasurer and chairman of Skerton Community Centre. He served on many governing bodies and often chaired them.

The mayor Coun Roger Mace and councillors formed a guard-of-honour at the Priory Church entrance at the funeral on Wednesday.