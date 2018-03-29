Funding boost for Lancashire Lifesavers campaign

Lancashire County Council is investing £30,000 in lifesaving equipment, which will be installed across the county.

This funding is being handed to the North West Ambulance Service, who will buy 40 defibrillators and install them at a range of community venues over the next six months.

The ambulance service will work with local people to choose community venues for the defibrillators.

Over the next few weeks, the ambulance service will also be hosting sessions to teach people how to carry out effective cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) – a technique that can save people’s life if they have suffered a cardiac arrest.

This move is part of Lancashire Lifesavers, a joint campaign with BBC Radio Lancashire and the North West Ambulance Service to train 2,500 people across the county to perform CPR.

County Councillor Geoff Driver CBE, leader of Lancashire County Council, said: “This funding will help us to save lives.

“Around 30,000 cardiac arrests happen out of hospital in the UK every year. If people receive CPR quickly from someone who is trained to use a defibrillator, they have a much better chance of surviving and recovering.

“We’re investing in 40 defibrillators across the county and they’ll be installed in places where they’re most needed.

“The £30,000 for this project has come from money which hasn’t been spent from the county council member’s grants for this financial year. I’m sure all county councillors will agree this is a fantastic cause for them to support.

“We look forward to working with the North West Ambulance Service and BBC Radio Lancashire on this vital campaign.”

The Lancashire Lifesavers campaign is the brainchild of BBC Radio Lancashire’s political reporter Mike Stevens, who helped to save the life of former county councillor Tony Jones, who suffered a cardiac arrest while attending full council.

It will be launched in April this year.

Mike said: “Combining the resources of the BBC with both Lancashire County Council and the North West Ambulance Service means we’ll be able to deliver CPR training to every part of Lancashire.

“This is a vital skill, which will enable more and more people to respond in an emergency and ultimately save lives.”

Christopher Hyde, Community Resuscitation Manager for NWAS, said: “The chance of survival is reduced by 10% for every minute without CPR and defibrillation.

“It’s vital that people in the community are made aware of what to do in the event of a cardiac arrest and are able to start life-saving work even before we’re able to get there, which is why we’re urging as many people as possible to sign up to learn the simple skills you need.

“Early CPR and defibrillation gives patients in a cardiac arrest the best possible chance, which is why it’s so important that community access defibrillators are available in as many places as possible.

“In the event of a cardiac arrest, dial 999 as soon as possible and our emergency medical dispatcher will give you all the instructions you need.

“They’ll let you know if there is a defibrillator nearby and how to access it.”