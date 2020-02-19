Frustration mixed with hope over future of former Lancaster high school site

The former Skerton High School site in Lancaster could become a flagship special educational needs facility under new proposals.

A public meeting at Father’s House Church in Skerton this week also heard that the school’s sports facilities could be re-opened and used by Chadwick High School, which already caters for non-mainstream pupils on the site.

Skerton High School.

But there is frustration over the lack of firm plans for the site, which closed in 2014.

Skerton residents and councillors attended the meeting on Tuesday, and heard that Skerton High School, “has been earmarked as a large school for pupils with social, emotional, mental and health needs to meet the huge and growing demand in north Lancashire”.

But County Coun Phillippa Williamson, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for children, young people and schools, told the Lancaster Guardian after the meeting that more work was needed to look at how the needs could be met.

She said: “It is important that children with special educational needs and disabilities are able to have the most appropriate school place, and we are fully committed to achieving this.

“We are currently looking at our plans covering Lancaster, as more work is needed to look in detail at how we can meet the educational needs.

“We have asked headteachers for their views on future provision, to help with shaping any plans.

“I agree with local people that we want to see the site being used, but any decision needs to wait until this work has been done.

“There are sport facilities on the site, and we are looking into whether it’s possible to reopen them for use by the students at Chadwick.”

Views on the proposals are being sought by March 20 and, if they go ahead, government funding will be sought.

At that stage consideration will be given to community use of the premises.

County Coun Williamson told the meeting that it is disappointing that Lancaster University is no longer interested in the site.

A survey will be carried out with a view to the Chadwick centre using the outdoor sports pitches.

The meeting heard that the iconic front of the former Skerton High School and its avenue of cherry trees would be preserved.

Skerton councillor Phil Black said it was frustrating that the county had not yet come up with firm plans.

But Coun Williamson said she was excited by the authority’s strategy and promised to keep the community informed of developments.

Coun Mandy King, who chaired the meeting, said she was impressed by the ideas, enthusiasm and understanding of what was needed by the education authority and the community.